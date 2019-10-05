SOUTH BEND – A Hammond man was jailed Saturday on suspicion of allegedly driving drunk and causing a crash that left his wife dead in Walkerton shortly after midnight.
Jessica McBrier, spokesperson for the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, said St. Joseph County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a suspicious man along Osborne Trail in Walkerton not long after midnight Saturday.
The sheriff’s deputy arrived and discovered Thomas Grzywinski, 46, and a vehicle 75-100 feet to the north of the road in a “wooded swampy area,” McBrier said in a news release.
“It appeared that the vehicle lost control on a curve and left the roadway, rolling multiple times,” she said.
Walkerton police arrived at the scene with a department canine and found Christie Ann Grzywinski, 42, about 200 feet from the vehicle in a “weedy, swampy area,” according to McBrier.
Christie Ann Grzywinski, Thomas Grzywinski’s wife, was pronounced dead at the scene.
“There was evidence on her body consistent with being involved in a crash,” McBrier said.
The spokesperson said the St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team, or FACT, was activated to handle the investigation.
Thomas Grzywinski was initially taken to Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. He was then transported to the St. Joseph County Jail and booked on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death.
Grzywinski has not been formally charged, but McBrier anticipates her office will file charges on Monday.
If the prosecutor’s office does file the OWI causing death count, it is a Level 4 felony. A Level 4 felony is punishable by two to 12 years. The average sentence is six years.
Grzywinski was being held without bond late Saturday.