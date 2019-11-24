PLYMOUTH – A Hamlet was being held on $50,000 cash bond after she was arrested in late October for allegedly dealing methamphetamine multiple times earlier this year not far from Culver Military Academies.
The Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office charged Erin L. Earnest, 27, in August with seven counts of dealing meth. Sheriff’s deputies took her into custody Oct. 30.
According to court documents:
Earnest sold meth to a confidential informant working with the Marshall County Undercover Narcotics Investigation Team once in February and three times in March.
During the February sale Earnest sold 3.3 grams of meth. In the first March sale she again sold 3.3 grams of meth. In the second March sale she sold nine grams of the drug and in the third sale that month she sold seven grams meth.
While two of the sales took place at an undisclosed location in Plymouth, two of the transactions happened within 500 feet of CMA.
Austin W. Owens, 31, of Knox, was also implicated in a pair of Earnest’s drug deals.
Owens allegedly took part in the February drug deal in Culver. Earnest set up a March 4 drug deal in Plymouth, while Owens made the actual sale.
Marshall County prosecutors charged Owens with two counts each of conspiracy to deal meth and dealing meth. The dealing counts are Level 3 felonies.
Owens was arrested in August when Marshall County sheriff’s deputies, UNIT officers, Indiana State Police troopers and deputies with the Starke County Sheriff’s Department conducted a warrant sweep, which netted six people.
Owens was released earlier this month from the Marshall County Jail after posting bond. A trial date in case has not yet been set.
A second man has also been charged in connection with one of Earnest’s March meth sales in Plymouth.
The prosecutor’s office charged Michael H. Byer Jr., 31, of Grovertown, with one count of conspiracy to deal meth and two counts of dealing meth. All of the charges are Level 3 felonies. A trial date in his case has not yet been set.
Byer also remained in the Marshall County Jail on $50,000 cash bond late Sunday.
Earnest is expected made an initial appearance in Marshall Superior Court I earlier this month. Marshall Superior Court I Judge Robert Bowen appointed Plymouth attorney Tom Black as her public defender.
All seven counts against Earnest are Level 3 felonies. A Level 3 felony is punishable by three to 16 years if found guilty.
A trial date has not yet been set.