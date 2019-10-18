HAMLET — During a regular council meeting on Wed., Oct. 9, the Stellar Inter-Local agreement was brought before the board. This agreement binds all local winners of the Stellar Community Grant to support each other and work together to promote Stellar advances through 2025.
“[This] establishes and memorializes the formal relationship between member units and the decision-making process for joint action, when applicable, both during the application phase and if the COS [Constellation of Stellar] achieves Stellar designation in 2019.”
Most of the members of the council voiced concern about the measures presented.
For Town President Dave Kesvormas and Councilman Brian Earnest, the reservation had to do with the length of the agreement.
“Are we allowed to enter into an agreement that’s past our term?” asked Earnest. Kesvormas also maintained his discomfort. “I agree that we should do this, but I don’t think it should be for a five-year plan. I think it should be year-to-year or biennially,” he asserted. “What if…four years and two months from now, a new board comes on and says, ‘Well, we have a year into this thing and none of us want it, but we’re locked into it’?”
The general understanding voiced was that normally, entering lengthy agreements is frowned upon.
However, in the current situation, the action is permitted because there is no additional cost involved.
“It’s just an agreement that if we get Stellar, we’ll be a part of the Constellation of Stellar,” Clerk-Treasurer Kristiana Pitts pointed out.
Town attorney, Martin Bedrock, had different concerns all together.
“I have trouble with some of the language. It says, ‘We have the team goal of making the COS region vibrant, engaged, and growing.’ What does that mean?”
Beyond the vague wording of the agreement, Bedrock had reservations about surrendering some of the town’s authority to another jurisdiction.
“There’s going to be an executive committee. They’re the ones who are going to be making all—all—of the decisions.”
Upon discussion, the council quelled that concern because the committee will be made up of representatives from the towns in the Constellation.
The number of representatives per municipality will be based on town size. Hamlet will have one town-appointed representative.
Another concern that Bedrock pointed out was regarding construction on certain projects.
“On the fourth page, ‘Decisions regarding routine construction matters will not require a full public hearing meeting.’ I thought everything had to be done publicly.”
Pitts pointed out that Hamlet can—and will—still hold a public meeting, regardless. Town attorney, Martin Bedrock pointed out that since Hamlet applied to the Stellar program, their agreement with the measures presented was practically guaranteed.
“You don’t really have much of a choice,” he said.
Despite a couple lingering concerns, the council voted unanimously to join the agreement.