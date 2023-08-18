On August 17, 2023 at approximately 7 p.m. a Marshall County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Unit conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle in the area of State Road 331 and 2B Road in Bremen. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 30-year-old Kiara Nicole Hailey of Mentone. Kiara was found to be operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic violator. During the traffic stop, the passenger of the vehicle professed to be another person while providing a false name. The passenger was eventually identified as 31-year-old as Heather Ross of Mishawaka. Kiara and Heather were transported to the Marshall County Jail. Kiara was booked for Operating a Vehicle as a Habitual Traffic Violator – Level 6 Felony. Heather was booked for Identity Deception – Level 6 Felony and False Informing – Class A Misdemeanor. 

