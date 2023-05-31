On 5/29/2023 at approximately 5 a.m., a Plymouth Police Officer stopped to speak with a male and he was identified as 21 year old Landon Haggerty of Plymouth. When speaking with Landon, the officer determined that Landon had an outstanding felony warrant for Battery on a Public Safety Official. Landon was taken into custody and would be transported to the Marshall County Jail without incident.  

