On July 15, 2023 at approximately 11:07 p.m., Plymouth Police were dispatched to Walmart after receiving an active 911 call about some type of domestic issue. Upon arrival, Officers located the male half of the argument and he was identified as William R. Gutierrez. Gutierrez was argumentative and had to be told multiple times to stop yelling and making a scene. He was investigated for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated. As a result of the investigation, Gutierrez was booked into the Marshall County Jail and charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Operating While Intoxicated over .15%, Resisting Law Enforcement, and Disorderly Conduct.
Gutierrez arrested at Walmart on multiple charges
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
