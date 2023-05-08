On Sunday, May 7th, 2023 at approximately 5:47 a.m., Marshall County Officer Wozniak was dispatched to the area of 4B Road and Queen Road for reports of a disabled vehicle in the roadway. Upon arrival, Officer Wozniak found Shane T. Guffey of Berrien Springs, Michigan with the vehicle. This subject was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was only 20 years of age. Another occupant within the vehicle was walking in the area and was found by Officer Haygood. This subject was identified as Juan C.A. Wilches of Berrien Springs, Michigan. He was also found to be under the influence of alcohol and was only 19 years of age. Both subjects were taken into custody for public intoxication and illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage. 

