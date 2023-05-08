On Sunday, May 7th, 2023 at approximately 5:47 a.m., Marshall County Officer Wozniak was dispatched to the area of 4B Road and Queen Road for reports of a disabled vehicle in the roadway. Upon arrival, Officer Wozniak found Shane T. Guffey of Berrien Springs, Michigan with the vehicle. This subject was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was only 20 years of age. Another occupant within the vehicle was walking in the area and was found by Officer Haygood. This subject was identified as Juan C.A. Wilches of Berrien Springs, Michigan. He was also found to be under the influence of alcohol and was only 19 years of age. Both subjects were taken into custody for public intoxication and illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage.
Guffey and Wilches arrested for Public Intoxication and Illegal Consumption of Alcoholic Beverage
- Content Provided
-
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Watts arrested for Domestic Battery at Economy Inn
- Guffey and Wilches arrested for Public Intoxication and Illegal Consumption of Alcoholic Beverage
- Vervynckt arrested for OWI with a Prior, Operating a Vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more
- Bradbury arrested for Operating While Intoxicated
- Sterling arrested for Battery, Domestic Battery, Intimidation, Interference with Reporting of a Crime, Criminal Mischief and Public Intoxication
- Echols-Adell arrested for Possession of Marijuana, Operator Never Licensed
- Carpenter arrested without incident for Battery
- Pilgrims split in tourney, fall in championship to Penn
Most Popular
Articles
- Minnesota woman booked for Possession
- Manns arrested on Warrant
- Rosas Jr. arrested for OWI-Endangerment and Illegal Consumption
- Davison arrested for OWI, Possession of Marijuana
- Dalton arrested on Warrant
- Nicholas “Nick” Laffoon promoted to Detective 1st Sergeant at Marshall County Sheriff’s Department
- Rohr booked for Warrant Service, Resisting Law Enforcement
- Compton and Listenberger advance to November’s General Election to compete to be Plymouth’s next mayor
- Carpenter arrested without incident for Battery
- Bradbury arrested for Operating While Intoxicated
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.