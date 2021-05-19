David’s Courage faced with a conundrum felt by many employers.
Marshall County, IN – The Spring season is the year’s first sign that renewal and growth is on the way. That is true for nature and true for David’s Courage.
“We are seeing growth throughout many facets at David’s Courage” states Gregg Erickson, Board President and Manager of David’s Courage. “Our mentorship program, headed up by board members Pastor Pat Puglisi and Steve Jarrell, is growing; the number of men seeking and joining our program is growing; the sober men we are connecting with Marshall County employers is growing; and most importantly, the positive impact we continue to have on the lives of the men and their families is growing.”
Currently, David’s Courage houses an average of 15 men, each at a different stage in their recovery process. And although physically there is enough room to house 44 men, unfortunately, 15-20 will remain the maximum number of men David’s Courage will accept until staffing can grow.
Erickson states “we are thrilled to be a part of something that provides a critical service in Marshall County. Every day we are reminded the need for our program in this community. It burdens us to have to turn men away that are actively seeking help. Regrettably, we just do not have the staff to help everyone that needs it.”
Like many employers in the community, David’s Courage is faced with the challenge of the community needing them to grow, yet they are unable to fill that gap without increasing staff. To add to the communitywide conundrum, David’s Courage is unable to increase the number of available sober employees to help community businesses, without the ability to increase men into their program.
Erickson adds “we know many organizations are trying to get back to normal and even grow their organization. We ask that the community continue to show grace, patience, and inspire courage when possible.”
David’s Courage is immediately seeking two part-time house assistants. Interested candidates should visit www.DavidsCourage.com to learn more about the position and submit a resume.
David’s Courage is a Christ-centered residential recovery program and transitional residency facility for men, and in the future for women, recovering from drug and alcohol addiction in Plymouth, Indiana. Learn more at www.Facebook.com/DavidsCourage orwww.DavidsCourage.com.