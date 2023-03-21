Plymouth Police Department Officer Krynock was dispatched to the Kroger gas station for an intoxicated male in a red JEEP on March 18 at 8:26 p.m. Jeffrey R. Melton, 56 of Grovertown, was found to be intoxicated while operating his vehicle with a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) of over five times the legal limit. Melton was transported to the Marshall County Jail where he was lodged for Operating While Intoxicated (OWI).
Grovertown man arrested for OWI with a BAC of over 5 times the legal limit
