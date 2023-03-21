Plymouth Police Department Officer Krynock was dispatched to the Kroger gas station for an intoxicated male in a red JEEP on March 18 at 8:26 p.m. Jeffrey R. Melton, 56 of Grovertown, was found to be intoxicated while operating his vehicle with a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) of over five times the legal limit. Melton was transported to the Marshall County Jail where he was lodged for Operating While Intoxicated (OWI). 

