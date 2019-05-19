BREMEN -- Members of the Bremen community were invited to the old church building at 214 E. South St. to gauge public interest in transforming the building into a community center.
During the April 22 open house and presentation, Bremen Community Cares President Matt Van Soest presented information on the finances and general public need for this type of venue.
Those who attended were anonymously asked how much money, if any, they would be willing to donate to acquire the center, if it comes to fruition. The asking
price for the building is $50,000.
According to the group’s Facebook page, $8,150 was pledged for the event, just from those who were in attendance.
