CULVER — The groundbreaking ceremony was held recently for the Paddocks.
Developer of the Paddocks and President of Easterday Construction Kevin Berger spoke first, “As most of you know that workforce housing has been a challenge in Culver for years.
We started looking at it in 2014 through the Workforce Housing Committee.
Jerry Chavez of Marshall County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC) and I went down and spoke to Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA). That set us on the stellar path.”
“Our first stellar application in 2016 resulted in Sandhill Farm apartments. Our successful designation in 2017 resulted in being able to get the Paddocks going. The Paddocks is an Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) is a low income housing tax credit project (LIHTC) project. We would not have been able to score this without the stellar designation.”
President of Culver Town Council Ginny Bess Munroe said, “One of the things I wanted to point out about this project is what I think is so reflective of what’s going on in Marshall County and Culver today is this project is really a result of us talking to our community and finding out what our community needed.
Back in 2014 and 15, and as Jonathan (Leist) was arriving to town as the new town manager, we were saying ‘Hey look. We just did this comprehensive plan and we learned an awful lot about the community. But now we need an action plan to put behind it.
“Having talked with both of our schools and our businesses, the one thing that came out of that comprehensive plan was that Culver had this huge need for housing that was affordable to our workforce, our teachers, ELKAY, and so on.”
“Knowing that was our number one issue, we also saw that this was going to be a real challenge to do in a market that has houses prices at $100,000 on average above Plymouth prices and surrounding communities. So we went into it with a spirit of saying, let’s get this done for Culver. If this is our number one need, let’s face it head on. That sort of collaborative effort is really needed to make this happen.”
Munroe expressed gratitude to several organizations and individuals, including Berger, “We also want to thank Kevin with Easterday Construction for having faith in the project and putting their own personal assets at stake. It takes so much time and energy. That building is a beautiful building (referring to Sandhill Farm Apartments). We have so much confidence in Easterday and his crew to make this project (The Paddocks) work.”
OCRA Program Manager Michael Sinnet spoke last. “I just want to say that this project, the project that you see over here to your right (referring to Sandhill Farm Apartments) continues to exemplify the stellar process and shows that Culver understands that process and works well collaboratively to create, and build, and maintain relationships and partnerships.
“I for one, who have been in this for the last year and a half, am excited to see the impact that this project and the current project continues to create in line with all of the other projects and how they are working collaboratively with the county and other communities for a regional effort as well.”
“From the state’s perspective, we are excited to continue to be a partner with Culver, with the community at large, and I know that IHCDA is excited about what is going on here as well. To that end, you all deserve a round of applause, and all the people who were thanked and all the people who were involved definitely deserve the credit. We are happy to be a part of it and here’s to continued success. So thank you.”