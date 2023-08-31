On August 30, 2023 at approximately 11 p.m. a Marshall County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Deputy conducted a traffic stop with a motorcycle in the area of South County Line Road and Upas Road. The driver of the motorcycle was identified as 33-year-old Jonathan Greene of Monterey. Jonathan was suspected of operating the vehicle while intoxicated from alcohol and controlled substances. During the traffic stop, suspected marijuana was located. Jonathan was taken to the Plymouth Hospital for a chemical test. Upon doing so, Jonathan was transported to the Marshall County Jail and booked for Possession of Marijuana with a Prior Drug Conviction and Possesses over 30 Grams of Marijuana or over 5 Grams of Hash Oil – Level 6 Felony and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangering a Person – Class A Misdemeanor. His cash bond amount was set at $1,505.
hot
Greene arrested on multiple charges
- Content Provided
-
- Updated
- Comments
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Greene arrested on multiple charges
- McCarty IV revived with Narcan, arrested on multiple charges
- Clay tops Bremen in NIC volleyball
- Instant Replay: Friday's games the morning after in the words of the area coaches
- Two women arrested after fight
- Perry arrested on multiple charges
- New owner James Poblete working on updating the Bear’s Den in Argos
- Bowman arrested following accident
Most Popular
Articles
- Two women arrested after fight
- Perry arrested on multiple charges
- Terrones arrested after traffic stop
- Beamon arrested at Pretzels Inc following 911 call
- McCarty IV revived with Narcan, arrested on multiple charges
- Bowman arrested following accident
- Mitchell arrested for warrants and booked with additional charge
- Beatty arrested on Felony Warrant and new charges
- Rockies overwhelmed by Columbia City
- Watkins arrested after response to Public Disturbance report at Economy Inn
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.