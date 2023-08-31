On August 30, 2023 at approximately 11 p.m. a Marshall County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Deputy conducted a traffic stop with a motorcycle in the area of South County Line Road and Upas Road. The driver of the motorcycle was identified as 33-year-old Jonathan Greene of Monterey. Jonathan was suspected of operating the vehicle while intoxicated from alcohol and controlled substances. During the traffic stop, suspected marijuana was located. Jonathan was taken to the Plymouth Hospital for a chemical test. Upon doing so, Jonathan was transported to the Marshall County Jail and booked for Possession of Marijuana with a Prior Drug Conviction and Possesses over 30 Grams of Marijuana or over 5 Grams of Hash Oil – Level 6 Felony and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangering a Person – Class A Misdemeanor. His cash bond amount was set at $1,505. 

