On Saturday, May 27th, 2023 at approximately 1 a.m., Marshall County Officer Wozniak initiated a traffic stop on a gold 1998 Chrysler van in the area of 9A Road and US 31. During the investigation, Officer Wozniak detected the odor of marijuana from inside the vehicle. A vehicle search was completed and the Officer located marijuana and a methamphetamine pipe. The driver, Collin E. Skaggs, and passenger April A. Greene, were taken into custody. April admitted to concealing syringes on her person at the scene. Two hypodermic syringes were collected from her. Both were taken to the Marshall County Jail. April was later taken to Plymouth Hospital due to possibly injury from where she concealed the syringes. Collin was found to be in possession of methamphetamine at the jail and was taken to Plymouth Hospital for clearance due to admitting he attempted to consume it to hide it. Both were cleared by a physician and were processed at the jail. 