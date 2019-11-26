Dog of the Week: Grandpa Lou
Grandpa Lou is a Cocker Spaniel/Terrier Mix. He is small size, but will reach medium size when grown. Currently, he is six weeks old. You must be an Indiana resident to adopt. They are doing well on softened food. They are adopting them out now to help minimize their exposure to viruses that they are not fully vaccinated for yet.
Cat of the Week: Bitsie
Bitsie is a domestic short hair spayed female. She is five to six years of age.
If you are interested in Grandpa Lou, Bitsie or any other pet call the dedicated staff at the Starke County Humane Society immediately. Interested parties should call the shelter at 574-896-5060 to insure that contact is made. The hours of the shelter are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST. If there is no answer please leave a message and they will return it.