PLYMOUTH — On June 27th, 2023 at approximately 6 a.m., Officer Mark with the Plymouth Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that did not have their headlights on when required. While conducting his investigation, Officer Mark determined that Thelma Granados-Ruiz was operating the vehicle without ever receiving a license. Granados-Ruiz was transported and booked into the Marshall County Jail for operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license. 

