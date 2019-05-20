STARKE COUNTY — The last few days of school are upon students around the county and summer is within their reach. High school seniors, especially, are counting the days until they can walk across the stage and receive their hard earned diplomas. Here are the details for the graduations around the county:
• Knox Community School Corporation will hold their graduation on Friday, May 31 starting at 7 p.m. at the Harold Weinberg Gymnasium, located at 3 W Culver Road in Knox.
• Oregon-Davis School Corporation will hold their graduation on Saturday, June 1 starting at 1 p.m. in the Jr./Sr. High School Gymnasium located at 5990 N 750 E in Hamlet.
• North Judson-San Pierre Schools will hold their graduation on Sunday, June 2 starting at 2 p.m. in the high school, located at 1 Bluejay Dr. in North Judson.