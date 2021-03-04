INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb, Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles and three legislators will be vaccinated for COVID-19 on Friday morning at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
WHO: Governor Holcomb
IMS President J. Douglas Boles
State Sen. Rodric Bray
State Rep. Robin Shackleford
State Sen. Greg Taylor
Paul Winters, father of U.S. Rep. Andre Carson
WHEN: 7:45 a.m. ET, Friday, March 5.
Arrival: Media should arrive no later than 7:30 a.m. Enter through Gate 7 off Georgetown Road and park in the gravel lot by the media center. Check in at the media center lobby upon arrival and wait for an escort to the vaccination area. Any media vehicle over 8 feet in height should stage in the Brickyard Crossing Parking Lot by 7:15 a.m. and will be escorted by IMS personnel to the media lot.
Schedule of events: Governor Holcomb and Doug Boles will receive their vaccinations at 7:45 a.m. followed by State Sen. Greg Taylor, State Sen. Rodric Bray, State Rep. Robin Shackleford and Paul Winters. After completing the required observation period, they will hold a media briefing at 8:45 a.m. in the plaza in front of the pagoda with other guests, including State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG, Indiana Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Lindsay Weaver, M.D., and Indiana National Guard Adjutant General Brig. Gen. R. Dale Lyles. A mult box will be provided.
Important note: Media will be able to get footage of cars entering the speedway prior to the media briefing from a designated area. Due to the high volume of appointments and safety concerns, media will not have an opportunity to interview clinic participants in their cars or to move beyond designated media areas without an escort. In addition, media are asked to avoid showing faces and license plate numbers of vehicles due to privacy concerns.
Media wishing to do live stand-ups prior to 7:30 a.m. may do so outside Gate 1. Media should arrive between 7:15 and 7:30 a.m. to allow time for check-in. No media will be admitted into the speedway prior to 7:15 a.m.
Additional opportunities for B-roll video will be available from 7-10 a.m. Saturday and from 3-5 p.m. Sunday and Monday. No interviews are planned, and media should check in at the media center each day upon arrival to be escorted to designated areas. Vehicles over 8 feet should arrive at Brickyard Crossing no later than 6:45 a.m. on Saturday and 2:45 p.m. on Sunday and Monday to be escorted into the track.
Media planning to attend Friday’s event are asked to RSVP to media@isdh.in.gov no later than 6 p.m. today.
Questions about the vaccination clinic should be directed to Jeni O’Malley at jomalley@isdh.in.gov.
For questions about the setup at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, contact Suzi Elliott at selliott@brickyard.com.
Questions about Gov. Holcomb’s visit to the clinic should be directed to Press Secretary Rachel Hoffmeyer at RHoffmeyer@gov.in.gov.