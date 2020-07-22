Executive Order starts Monday
INDIANA — Governor Eric J. Holcomb didn’t waste time at the start of his weekly press conference in stating that on Monday, July 27 an executive order will take into effect that mandates face coverings be worn while in public.
“We’ve arrived at this juncture because over the last several weeks a few things have happened,” stated Holcomb.
Those determining factors are:
• Get children back to school and keep Indiana businesses open and operating
• Increase in COVID-19 positivity rate. Holcomb said that a month ago it was 3.6 percent, to now at about 7 percent.
• Increase in number of Hoosiers hospitalized for COVID-19. Governor Holcomb stated that at the end of June it was about 600 per day. It’s about 800 currently.
• Additional counties seeing more cases
• Increase in cases and positivity rates in neighboring states
“Face coverings can and will help blunt this increase. It has in other places,” Holcomb said.
Hoosiers will be required to wear masks, face covering, in the following:
• Applies to anyone 8 years or older in indoor public spaces, commercial entities or transportation services, or in outside public spaces when you cannot socially distance.
• Mask use in schools required for grades 3 and up, faculty and staff, volunteers and anyone else in schools. Masks are also required for co-curricular and extra-curricular activities, with exceptions for strenuous physical activity.
• Exceptions will be made for medical purposes, strenuous physical activity, eating and drinking.
• Masks are strongly recommended for ages 2-7.
