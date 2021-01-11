INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb was sworn into office during a small, private ceremony at the Indiana State Museum Monday.
“At this moment, our moment, even knowing full well the awful toll of COVID-19 and acknowledging that we are still in its deadly grip, it’s important to look to the future – a future for our state and our citizens that I believe is full of opportunity and promise,” Gov. Holcomb said.
Click here to read Gov. Holcomb’s remarks.
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Attorney General Todd Rokita were also sworn into office by the Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, the event was closed to the public. The ceremony can be viewed on Gov. Holcomb’s YouTube at https://youtube.com/govholcomb