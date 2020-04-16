INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today signed an executive order to allow pharmacy students who have successfully completed all required course work to join the fight against COVID-19.
The executive order 20-21 allows those pharmacy students to apply for a temporary license with the Professional Licensing Agency. Also under the executive order, health care providers who cannot meet in-person continuing education requirements this year can do so via distance learning.
As allowed by the federal CARES Act, the executive order permits state employees, county employees, teachers, and other public employees who have a defined contribution account to access funds without penalty if they have been affected by COVID-19.
Gov. Holcomb previously extended the deadline for property tax payments under executive order 20-05. Executive order 20-21 extends the deadline for all other fees included on the property tax bill.
Click here to see the executive order: https://www.in.gov/gov/2384.htm
Click here to download public service announcements (PSAs) recorded by the state for your use:https://www.dropbox.com/sh/egf210ognxxyx4h/AADYd7E-tBn7P6gtiLSZUiVBa?dl=0
More information may be found at the ISDH website at coronavirus.in.gov and the CDC website athttps://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.