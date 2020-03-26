INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today signed a new executive order in a continuing effort to slow the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Click here to see the executive order: https://www.in.gov/gov/2384.htm
Gov. Holcomb outlined these new additional efforts in the executive order:
· The Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has suspended the one-week waiting period that is required before paying unemployment benefits to allow claimants to receive their checks more quickly. The suspension is retroactive to March 8, 2020.
· Hoosiers with chronic health issues will be able to receive a 90-day supply of their non-controlled prescription medication, such as insulin or cholesterol medications.
· Medicaid recipients can use their benefits to cover costs of using alternate forms of transportation, such as ride-sharing services, for appointments to see their healthcare providers.
· The Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) has additional funding flexibility to allow for additional home delivery of meals.
· The Department of Local Government Finance (DLGF) has extended deadlines related to local government finances.
Click here to download public service announcements (PSAs) recorded by the state for your use: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/egf210ognxxyx4h/AADYd7E-tBn7P6gtiLSZUiVBa?dl=0
More information may be found at the ISDH website at coronavirus.in.gov and the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.