INDIANAPOLIS — On Friday, Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions. Board of Firefighting Personnel Standards & Education The governor made one new appointment to the board, who will serve until Oct. 31, 2024: • Steve Anderson (Evansville), chief of administration for Perry Township Fire Department Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners The governor made one new appointment to the board, who will serve until Dec. 31, 2026: • Ashli Selke (West Lafayette), instructional technologist with the Purdue University College of Veterinary Medicine Capital Improvement Board of Managers for Marion County The governor made two reappointments to the board, who will serve until Jan. 15, 2025: • Sarah Fisher (Indianapolis), former IndyCar driver and owner of Speedway Indoor Karting •Earl Goode (Indianapolis), chief of staff for Gov. Holcomb CHOICE Board The governor made two reappointments to the board, who will serve until July 1, 2027: • James Leich (Indianapolis), retired • Elizabeth Schoenfeld (Brownsburg), program coordinator with the Indiana Association for Home & Hospice Care Executive Board of the Indiana Department of Health The governor made four reappointments to the board, who will serve until Dec. 31, 2026: • Brenda Goff (Mount Vernon), representing the public • Shelley Rauch (Noblesville), representing health facility administrators • Holly Robinson (Indianapolis), representing physicians • Stephen Tharp (Frankfort), representing physicians The governor also made one new appointment to the board, who will serve until Aug. 31, 2025: • Rex McKinney (Cicero), representing hospital administrators Governor’s Council for People with Disabilities The governor made four reappointments to the council, who will serve until Dec. 31, 2025: • Beth DeHoff (Plainfield), NICU nest financial resources coordinator with Riley Hospital for Children • Brandy Dickerson (Indianapolis), lead retention specialist with Easterseals Crossroads • Ledrena Girton (Indianapolis), CNA, HHA • Jennifer Noffsinger (Goshen), case manager with The Columbus Organization The governor also made six new appointments to the council, who will serve until Dec. 31, 2025: • Dominck Chase (Indianapolis), senior vice president and CFO for Ivy Tech Community College • Andy Fenker (Fort Wayne), advocacy coordinator for The League • Kimberlee Gabriel (Kokomo), claims investigator with the Department of Workforce Development • Chris Ramey (Greensburg), recruiter for Proman Staffing • Ryan Steiner (Peru), advocate and ultramarathoner • Traci Taylor (Richmond), director of independent living services for The Independent Living Center of Eastern Indiana Great Lakes Commission The governor made four reappointments to the commission, who will serve until Dec. 31, 2026: • Steve Fisher (Washington, D.C.), executive director of the American Great Lakes Ports Association • Sharon Jackson, deputy general counsel for the Office of the Governor • Kay Nelson (Portage), director of environmental affairs for the Northwest Indiana Forum • Brian Rockensuess, commissioner of the Indiana Department of Environmental Management The governor also made one new appointment to the commission, who will serve until Dec. 31, 2026: • Chris Smith, deputy director of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Indiana Plumbing Commission The governor made one reappointment to the commission, who will serve until Dec. 31, 2026: • John VanCleve (Monticello), senior territory sales manager with Hubbell Premise Wiring The governor also made four new appointments to the commission, who will serve until Dec. 31, 2026: • Tony Brown (Logansport), project manager, estimation for Dilling Group • Joseph Gutzwiller (Indianapolis), business representative for UA Local 440 • Phil Laux (Portland), owner of Laux Plumbing & Heating, Inc. • Reed Moistner (Hartford City), president of Blue Collar Plumbing, Inc. Indiana Protection & Advocacy Services Commission The governor made one reappointment to the commission, who will serve until April 30, 2024: • Leonard Hoops (Indianapolis), president and CEO of Visit Indy The governor also made two new appointments to the commission, who will serve until September 30, 2025: • Kim Dodson (Westfield), CEO of the Arc of Indiana • Heather Stephenson (Carmel), founder of Sam’s Wish and special education teacher at Carmel Clay Schools Indiana School for the Blind & Visually Impaired Board The governor made five reappointments to the board, who will serve until Dec. 31, 2026: • Tom Adams (Logansport), special education director at Logansport Community School Corporation • Kathy Botkin (Indianapolis), representing parents of former and current students • John Kissling (Indianapolis), retired • Donald Koors (Indianapolis), retired • James Michaels (Brownsburg), VP of program services at Bosma Enterprises The governor also made two new appointments to the board, who will serve until Dec. 31, 2026: • Michael Bridwell (Pittsboro), senior director of ethics and compliance with Eli Lilly & Company • Andrew Cummings (Westfield), executive director of administration at Ivy Tech Indianapolis Indiana State Commission on Aging The governor made two new appointments to the commission, who will serve until July 1, 2027: • Rebecca Anspach (Star City), resident manager at Catherine Kasper Life Center • Barbara Blackford (Nineveh), assistant professor at Marian University Indiana State Police Board The governor made two reappointments to the board, who will serve until Sept. 30, 2026: • John Ivory (Elkhart), former Elkhart City Police Chief • The Honorable Thomas Wyss (Fort Wayne), former State Senator Indiana War Memorials Commission The governor made two reappointments to the commission, who will serve until Dec. 31, 2025: • Charles Dodson (Brownsburg), starch handler with National Starch & Chemical Company, LLC • Lawrence Long (South Whitley), vice president of John McCormack Co., Inc. Integrated Public Safety Commission The governor made two new appointments to the commission, who will serve at the pleasure of the governor: • The Honorable Cathy Gross (Monticello), mayor of the City of Monticello • Chief Jeremy Pell (Bargersville), chief of the White River Township Fire Department Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District Board The governor made one reappointment to the board, who will serve until May 31, 2025: • The Honorable Jim Arnold (LaPorte), representing LaPorte County The governor also made two new appointments to the board: • The Honorable Matt Murphy (Valparaiso), representing Porter County, who will serve until May 31, 2026 • The Honorable Carl Baxmeyer (South Bend), representing St. Joseph County, who will serve until May 31, 2027 Oversight Committee on Public Records The governor made one new appointment to the committee, who will serve until March 31, 2027: • The Honorable Amy Kippenbrock (Jasper), Dubois County Clerk Spinal Cord & Brain Injury Research Fund Board The governor made four reappointments to the board, who will serve until Dec. 31, 2026 • Henry Feuer (Indianapolis), longtime leading neurosurgeon • Kira Hudson (Indianapolis), clinical data analyst with St. Vincent Indianapolis • Wade Lange (Zionsville), co-founder and chief commercial officer for FiberX, Inc. • Whitney Pratt (Indianapolis), physician with IU Health Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and assistant professor of Clinical Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation at the IU School of Medicine The governor also made one new appointment to the board, who will serve until Dec. 31, 2026 • Mike Freeman (Plainfield), financial advisor representative with Saratoga Wealth Management Veterans Affairs Commission The governor made one new appointment to the commission, who will serve at the pleasure of the governor: • Stu Barnes-Israel (Greensburg), co-founder and managing director of the Hidden River Group • Vincennes University Board of Trustees The governor made one new appointment to the board, who will serve until Oct. 5, 2025: • Brandon Haight (Elberfeld), general manager – production weld, paint, assembly, for Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana
Gov. Holcomb makes appointments to various boards and commissions
