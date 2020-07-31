Plymouth, IN (46563)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High around 70F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 63F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.