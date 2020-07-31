INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions.
Commission on Ports
The governor made one reappointment to the commission, who will serve until June 30, 2024:
- Kari Pfau Estes (Jeffersonville), physical therapist and member of George Pfau Son’s, Co.
Indiana Education Employment Relations Board
The governor made one reappointment to the board, who will serve until June 30, 2024:
- Dennis Brooks (Indianapolis), retired educator
Indiana Homeland Security Foundation
The governor made two new appointments to the board, who will serve until June 30, 2024:
- Michael Duckworth (Evansville), business development manager at Commonwealth Engineers and former deputy sheriff
- Michael Riehm (Kendallville), retired chief of the Kendallville Fire Department
Indiana Horse Racing Commission
The governor made one new appointment to the commission, who will serve until Dec. 31, 2023:
- Bill Estes (Carmel), longtime auto dealer
Indiana State Board of Animal Health
The governor made two reappointments to the board, who will serve until March 31, 2024:
- Keith Beer (Berne), co-owner of Beer Cattle Co.
- Dr. Sandra San Miguel (Lafayette), associate dean for engagement and professor of swine production medicine at Purdue University College of Veterinary Medicine
Medical Licensing Board of Indiana
The governor made six reappointments to the board, who will serve until June 30, 2024:
- Bharat Barai (Munster), oncologist and hematologist with Premier Oncology Hematology Associates
- Michael Busk (Indianapolis), system executive and medical director of the St. Vincent Health, Wellness and Preventive Care Institute
- Kirk Masten (Roanoke), medical staff president at Lutheran Hospital of Fort Wayne
- Victoria McCann (Westfield), attorney
- Rebecca Moredock Mueller (Greenfield), psychiatrist with Renewal Psychiatry
- John Strobel (Bloomington), cardiologist with Southern Indiana Physicians Cardiology
The governor also made one new appointment to the board, who will serve until June 30, 2024:
- Heidi Dunniway (Evansville), regional chief medical officer of the St. Vincent Indiana South Region
Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District Board
The governor made one reappointment to the board, who will serve until May 31, 2024:
- Jerome Prince, mayor of the City of Gary
Unemployment Insurance Review Board
The governor made one new appointment to the board, who will serve until June 30, 2023:
- Heather Cummings (Indianapolis), attorney with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development