INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions.

Commission on Ports

The governor made one reappointment to the commission, who will serve until June 30, 2024:

  • Kari Pfau Estes (Jeffersonville), physical therapist and member of George Pfau Son’s, Co.

Indiana Education Employment Relations Board

The governor made one reappointment to the board, who will serve until June 30, 2024:

  • Dennis Brooks (Indianapolis), retired educator

Indiana Homeland Security Foundation

The governor made two new appointments to the board, who will serve until June 30, 2024:

  • Michael Duckworth (Evansville), business development manager at Commonwealth Engineers and former deputy sheriff
  • Michael Riehm (Kendallville), retired chief of the Kendallville Fire Department

Indiana Horse Racing Commission

The governor made one new appointment to the commission, who will serve until Dec. 31, 2023:

  • Bill Estes (Carmel), longtime auto dealer

Indiana State Board of Animal Health

The governor made two reappointments to the board, who will serve until March 31, 2024:

  • Keith Beer (Berne), co-owner of Beer Cattle Co.
  • Dr. Sandra San Miguel (Lafayette), associate dean for engagement and professor of swine production medicine at Purdue University College of Veterinary Medicine

Medical Licensing Board of Indiana

The governor made six reappointments to the board, who will serve until June 30, 2024:

  • Bharat Barai (Munster), oncologist and hematologist with Premier Oncology Hematology Associates
  • Michael Busk (Indianapolis), system executive and medical director of the St. Vincent Health, Wellness and Preventive Care Institute
  • Kirk Masten (Roanoke), medical staff president at Lutheran Hospital of Fort Wayne
  • Victoria McCann (Westfield), attorney
  • Rebecca Moredock Mueller (Greenfield), psychiatrist with Renewal Psychiatry
  • John Strobel (Bloomington), cardiologist with Southern Indiana Physicians Cardiology

The governor also made one new appointment to the board, who will serve until June 30, 2024:

  • Heidi Dunniway (Evansville), regional chief medical officer of the St. Vincent Indiana South Region

Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District Board

The governor made one reappointment to the board, who will serve until May 31, 2024:

  • Jerome Prince, mayor of the City of Gary

Unemployment Insurance Review Board

The governor made one new appointment to the board, who will serve until June 30, 2023:

  • Heather Cummings (Indianapolis), attorney with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development

