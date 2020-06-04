INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several new appointments and reappointments to various state boards and commissions.
Commission on Rehabilitation Services
The governor made three reappointments to the commission, who will serve through June 30, 2023:
- Richard Propes (Indianapolis), program director with FSSA
- David Spradley (Carmel), research nurse at the IU School of Medicine
- Frederick Vaiana (Westfield), attorney and partner with Voyles Vaiana Lukemeyer Baldwin & Webb
The governor also made eight new appointments to the commission:
- Gregory Bedan (Indianapolis), program manager with the Indianapolis Office of Disability Affairs, who will serve through June 30, 2023
- Joel Boehner (South Bend), executive director with IN*SOURCE, who will serve through June 30, 2023
- Shawn Fulton (Indianapolis), education and training coordinator with The Arc of Indiana, who will serve through June 30, 2022
- Melissa Keyes (Carmel), executive director of Indiana Disability Rights, who will serve through June 30, 2021
- PJ McGrew (Avon), executive director of the Governor’s Workforce Cabinet, who will serve through June 30, 2022
- Amber O’Haver (Avon), executive director of the Indiana Statewide Independent Living Council, who will serve through June 30, 2022
- Alfredo Ruiz (Hebron), wealth advisor and principal with Oak Partners Inc., who will serve through June 30, 2023
- Willaine St. Pierre Sandy (Indianapolis), vocational rehabilitation counselor with FSSA, who will serve through June 30, 2022
Commission on the Social Status of Black Males
The governor made one new appointment to the commission, who will serve at the pleasure of the governor:
- Reginald Jones (Indianapolis), behavior and cultural competency specialist with IPS and the Thomas Carr Howe Academy Charter School
Graduate Medical Education Board
The governor made six reappointments to the board, who will serve through Dec. 31, 2021:
- Dr. Paul Haut (Carmel), COO of Riley Hospital for Children
- Dr. Tricia Hern (Zionsville), vice president of improvement and physician leadership development for Community Health Network
- Timothy Putnam (Batesville), president and CEO of Margaret Mary Health
- Dr. Jeffrey Rothenberg (Indianapolis), executive director of medical education and chief medical officer at St. Vincent Hospital
- Dr. Rachel A. Shockley (Indianapolis), program director for Community South Osteopathic Family Medicine
- Beth Wrobel (Valparaiso), CEO of HealthLinc
Indiana Board of Physical Therapy
The governor made three reappointments to the board, who will serve through May 31, 2024:
- Elizabeth Bailey (Plymouth), assistant professor at Ivy Tech Community College
- Megan Certo (Indianapolis), physical therapist at Rehabilitation Hospital of Indiana
- Heather Freeman (Indianapolis), PRN with Community Health Network and adjunct professor at the University of Indianapolis
The governor also made two new appointments to the board, who will serve through May 31, 2024:
- Sean Bagbey (Newburgh), COO of the Rehabilitation & Performance Institute
- Therese Eutsler (Linden), physical therapist at Franciscan Health
Indiana-Michigan Boundary Line Commission
The governor made five appointments to the new commission, who will serve through July 1, 2025:
- Aaron Blank (Mishawaka), surveying manager and civil engineer at Lawson-Fisher Associates P.C
- Tony Hendricks (Michigan City), LaPorte County Surveyor
- Rex Pranger (Wolcottville), former LaGrange County Surveyor
- Michael Ruff (Angola), owner of Angola Survey Consulting
- Travis Shetler (Elkhart), professional surveyor with Phend & Brown, Inc.
Indiana State Commission on Aging
The governor made four reappointments to the commission, who will serve through July 1, 2024:
- JoAnn Burke (Tipton), consultant and past director of the Gerontology Program at Saint Mary’s College
- Lauren Mullett (Westville), CEO emerita of Pines Village Retirement Communities, Inc.
- Judith Schoon (Griffith), owner of The LFE Group Investments & Insurance LLC
- Michael Sullivan (Carmel), director of public policy at the Alzheimer’s Association
The governor also made two new appointments to the commission, who will serve through July 1, 2024:
- Katie Ehlman (Evansville), professor of Gerontology at the University of Southern Indiana
- Susan Grossbauer (Valparaiso), CEO of The Grossbauer Group
Indiana State Fair Commission
The governor made one new appointment to the commission, who will serve through Sept. 30, 2020:
- Miriam Robeson (Flora), attorney, and CEO with Robeson Farms
Indiana State Trauma Care Committee
The governor made seven new appointments to the committee, who will serve at the pleasure of the governor:
- Dr. Luis Benavente-Chenhalls (Mishawaka), trauma medical director at Elkhart General Hospital
- Dr. John Francis (Lafayette), director of trauma at Franciscan St. Elizabeth Health
- Dr. Mark Lynch (Terre Haute), surgeon at Union Health
- Douglas Randell (Mooresville), division chief of emergency medical services at Plainfield Fire Territory
- Dr. Christine Toevs (Terre Haute), trauma medical director at Terre Haute Regional Hospital
- Dr. David VanRyn (Elkhart), emergency physician with Elite Emergency Physicians, Inc.
- Dr. Eric Woo (Saint John), surgeon with Indiana Surgical Associates
Insurance Producer Education & Continuing Education Advisory Council
The governor made five reappointments to the council, who will serve through March 31, 2023:
- Kevin Bell (Carmel), general agent for Guardian Life
- Sarah Clayton (Indianapolis), vice president with Don Oldham Agencies, Inc.
- James Funk, Jr. (Indianapolis), president of Central Insurance Associates, Inc.
- Jennifer Jones (Lebanon), co-owner of Royal Title Services, Inc.
- Rick Vasil (Carmel), manager of Indiana FAIR and AUTO Plan
The governor also made four new appointments to the council, who will serve through March 31, 2023:
- Jeffrey Goodwin (Indianapolis), vice president of insurance programs with the Indiana Manufacturers Association/IMASERV, Inc.
- Dave Moore (Indianapolis), sales and membership manager with the Independent Insurance Agents of Indiana
- Susan Rider (Westfield), consultant with Gregory & Appel
- David Welsheimer (Anderson), president of Buckeye Planning Concepts, Inc.
Justice Reinvestment Advisory Council
The governor made one new appointment to the council, who will serve at the pleasure of the governor:
- Douglas Huntsinger (Indianapolis), Indiana’s executive director for drug prevention, treatment and enforcement
Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority Board
The governor made one reappointment to the board, who will serve through April 30, 2024:
- Donald Fesko (Dyer), president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Northwest Indiana
The governor also made one new appointment to the board, who will serve through April 30, 2024:
- Patrick Lyp (Valparaiso), general counsel and city attorney with the City of Valparaiso
Patoka Lake Regional Water & Sewer District Board
The governor made one reappointment to the board, who will serve through April 30, 2024:
- John Wade (Otwell), retired
State Board of Funeral & Cemetery Service
The governor made one reappointment to the board, who will serve until May 31, 2024:
- Frank Downing (Marion), director of sales development with Funeral Directors Life Insurance Company