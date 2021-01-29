INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions.

Bureau of Motor Vehicles Commission

The governor made one reappointment to the commission, who will serve until Jan. 31, 2025:

• Steve Baranyk (Carmel), retired former principal of Baranyk & Associates

The governor also made one new appointment to the commission, who will serve the same term:

• Alfonso Vidal (Newburgh), president of Vidal Plastics

Capital Improvement Board of Managers for Marion County

The governor made two reappointments to the board, who will serve until Jan. 15, 2023:

• Sarah Fisher (Indianapolis), former IndyCar driver and owner of Speedway Indoor Karting

• Earl Goode (Indianapolis), chief of staff for Gov. Holcomb

Fire Prevention & Building Safety Commission

The governor made one new appointment to the commission, who will serve until Aug. 31, 2021:

• James Murua (Fort Wayne), assistant chief and fire marshal with the Fort Wayne Fire Department

The governor also named former state fire marshal Jim Greeson as chair of the commission.

Indiana Board of Tax Review

The governor reappointed Betsy Brand (Indianapolis) to continue her service on the board, a full-time position, until Dec. 31, 2024.

Indiana Finance Authority Board of Directors

The governor made one new appointment to the board, who will serve until Aug. 31, 2024:

• Bill Hanna (Valparaiso), president and CEO of the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority 

Indiana Horse Racing Commission

The governor made one new appointment to the commission, who will serve until Jan. 31, 2025:

• Kate Healey Snedeker (Westfield), corporate communications consultant with Kate Snedeker Communications

Indiana State Fair Board

The governor made one reappointment to the board, who will serve until Sept. 30, 2024:

• Melissa Huff (Brownstown), president of Huff Appraisal Services Inc., and CEO of Fallen Young Farmer, Inc.

The governor also made one new appointment to the board, who will serve the same term:

• Sam Ellison (Evansville), Vanderburgh County farmer

Indiana State Fair Commission

The governor made one reappointment to the commission, who will serve until Sept. 30, 2024:

• Miriam Robeson (Flora), partner with Harmon Robeson Law

Indiana Statewide Independent Living Council

The governor made two new appointments to the council, who will serve until Dec. 31, 2023:

• Lee Martin, Sr. (Indianapolis), state coordinator for the National Federation of the Blind Indiana Newsline

• Lauren Peña (Indianapolis), associate director of student recruitment with the Indiana University McKinney School of Law

Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission

The governor made one new appointment to the commission, who will serve at his pleasure:

• Representative Jim Pressel (Rolling Prairie), representative of Indiana House District 20

Occupational Safety Standards Commission

The governor made two new appointments to the commission, who will serve until Jan. 31, 2024:

• Raymond Fines (Schererville), site safety superintendent with JT Thorpe and Son

• Mark Gant (Brownsburg), retired from Rolls Royce and Safety Management Group

Oversight Committee on Public Records

The governor made one reappointment to the committee, who will serve at his pleasure:

• Cynthia Carrasco (Indianapolis), deputy general counsel for Gov. Holcomb

Underground Plant Protection Advisory Committee

The governor made two new appointments to the committee, who will serve until Aug. 31, 2021:

• Angela DeKemper (Mt. Vernon), supervisor of land/legal and right of way with Countrymark Refining and Logistics, LLC

• Rick Smith (DeMotte), gas operations compliance manager with NIPSCO

