INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions.
Bureau of Motor Vehicles Commission
The governor made one reappointment to the commission, who will serve until Jan. 31, 2025:
• Steve Baranyk (Carmel), retired former principal of Baranyk & Associates
The governor also made one new appointment to the commission, who will serve the same term:
• Alfonso Vidal (Newburgh), president of Vidal Plastics
Capital Improvement Board of Managers for Marion County
The governor made two reappointments to the board, who will serve until Jan. 15, 2023:
• Sarah Fisher (Indianapolis), former IndyCar driver and owner of Speedway Indoor Karting
• Earl Goode (Indianapolis), chief of staff for Gov. Holcomb
Fire Prevention & Building Safety Commission
The governor made one new appointment to the commission, who will serve until Aug. 31, 2021:
• James Murua (Fort Wayne), assistant chief and fire marshal with the Fort Wayne Fire Department
The governor also named former state fire marshal Jim Greeson as chair of the commission.
Indiana Board of Tax Review
The governor reappointed Betsy Brand (Indianapolis) to continue her service on the board, a full-time position, until Dec. 31, 2024.
Indiana Finance Authority Board of Directors
The governor made one new appointment to the board, who will serve until Aug. 31, 2024:
• Bill Hanna (Valparaiso), president and CEO of the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority
Indiana Horse Racing Commission
The governor made one new appointment to the commission, who will serve until Jan. 31, 2025:
• Kate Healey Snedeker (Westfield), corporate communications consultant with Kate Snedeker Communications
Indiana State Fair Board
The governor made one reappointment to the board, who will serve until Sept. 30, 2024:
• Melissa Huff (Brownstown), president of Huff Appraisal Services Inc., and CEO of Fallen Young Farmer, Inc.
The governor also made one new appointment to the board, who will serve the same term:
• Sam Ellison (Evansville), Vanderburgh County farmer
Indiana State Fair Commission
The governor made one reappointment to the commission, who will serve until Sept. 30, 2024:
• Miriam Robeson (Flora), partner with Harmon Robeson Law
Indiana Statewide Independent Living Council
The governor made two new appointments to the council, who will serve until Dec. 31, 2023:
• Lee Martin, Sr. (Indianapolis), state coordinator for the National Federation of the Blind Indiana Newsline
• Lauren Peña (Indianapolis), associate director of student recruitment with the Indiana University McKinney School of Law
Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission
The governor made one new appointment to the commission, who will serve at his pleasure:
• Representative Jim Pressel (Rolling Prairie), representative of Indiana House District 20
Occupational Safety Standards Commission
The governor made two new appointments to the commission, who will serve until Jan. 31, 2024:
• Raymond Fines (Schererville), site safety superintendent with JT Thorpe and Son
• Mark Gant (Brownsburg), retired from Rolls Royce and Safety Management Group
Oversight Committee on Public Records
The governor made one reappointment to the committee, who will serve at his pleasure:
• Cynthia Carrasco (Indianapolis), deputy general counsel for Gov. Holcomb
Underground Plant Protection Advisory Committee
The governor made two new appointments to the committee, who will serve until Aug. 31, 2021:
• Angela DeKemper (Mt. Vernon), supervisor of land/legal and right of way with Countrymark Refining and Logistics, LLC
• Rick Smith (DeMotte), gas operations compliance manager with NIPSCO