INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions.
Board of Firefighting Personnel Standards & Education
The governor made six reappointments to the board, who will serve until Oct. 31, 2024:
- Eric Dreiman (Indianapolis), division chief with the Indianapolis Fire Department
- Eric Gentry (Wadesville), captain with the Evansville Fire Department
- Tom Hanify (Indianapolis), president of the Professional Firefighters Union of Indiana
- Burke Jones (Madison), firefighter with the Madison Fire Department
- Robert Lund (Clinton), deputy chief with the Riley Fire Department
- John Smith (Huntingburg), firefighter/instructor with the Huntingburg Volunteer Fire Department
The governor also made three new appointments to the board, who will serve until Oct. 31, 2024:
- Amy Biggs (Columbia City), Whitley County EMA director
- Pedro Caceres (Indianapolis), captain with the Wayne Township Fire Department
- Tim Smith (Vincennes), fire chief with the Vincennes Township Fire Department
Drug Utilization Review Board
The governor made seven reappointments to the board, who will serve until Aug. 31, 2023:
- Andrew Class, M.D. (Brownsburg), staff psychiatrist with St. Vincent Hospital
- Petra Fippen (Indianapolis), outpatient staff pharmacist with Eskenazi Health
- Rhea Ellen Miller-Boley (Nashville), pharmacist with CVS/Pharmacy
- Carol Ott, PharmD (Lafayette), clinical professor of Pharmacy Practice with Purdue University
- David Rau, M.D. (Columbus), physician with Rau Family Medicine
- Patricia Treadwell, M.D. (Indianapolis), special advisor to the Dean and Chief Diversity Officer with the IU School of Medicine
- Kelly Williams, PharmD (Indianapolis), pharmacy operations specialist with Eskenazi Health
Indiana Civil Rights Commission
The governor made one new appointment to the commission, who will serve until Oct. 31, 2024:
- Terry Tolliver (Greenwood), of counsel with Brattain Minnix Garcia
Indiana Stadium & Convention Building Authority Board of Directors
The governor made four reappointments to the board, who will serve until Aug. 31, 2023:
- David Frick (Indianapolis), retired of counsel with Faegre Drinker
- Charles Golden (Indianapolis), former executive vice president and CFO with Eli Lilly & Company
- John Mutz (Carmel), former Lieutenant Governor of Indiana
- Joseph Perkins (Carmel), corporate counsel for regulatory and global business operations with Allison Transmission
Indiana State Police Board
The governor made one new appointment to the board, who will serve until Oct. 31, 2024:
- Emmitt Carney (Indianapolis), retired ATF agent
Indiana Veterans’ Affairs Commission
The governor made one new appointment to the commission, who will serve at the pleasure of the governor:
- Mark Gullion (Indianapolis), retired detective sergeant/field training sergeant with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department/IMPD
Indiana War Memorials Affairs Commission
The governor made one reappointment to the commission, who will serve until Dec. 31, 2023:
- Bruno Riboni (Granger), vice president with Indiana Trust Wealth Management
The governor also made one new appointment to the commission, who will serve until Dec. 31, 2023:
- Al Pulido (Griffith), retired from Inland Steel
Judicial Nominating Commission
The governor made one new appointment to the commission, who will serve until Dec. 31, 2023:
- Rudy Yakym III (South Bend), director of growth initiatives at Kem Krest
Pesticide Review Board
The governor made five reappointments to the board, who will serve until Oct. 31, 2024:
- Robert Andrews (Carmel), owner of The Greenskeeper, Inc.
- John Bacone (Indianapolis), retired former director of the Division of Nature Preserves with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources
- Julia Hogan (Indianapolis), former executive director with the Indiana Perinatal Network
- Michael Titus (Flora), safety and risk coordinator with Co-Alliance
- Kevin Underwood (West Lafayette), owner of Underwood Farms, Inc.
The governor also made two new appointments to the board, who will serve until March 31, 2025:
- Dr. Bill Johnson (West Lafayette), professor of botany and plant pathology at Purdue University
- Dr. Christian Krupke (West Lafayette), professor of Entomology at Purdue University
Private Investigator & Security Guard Licensing Board
The governor made one new appointment to the board, who will serve until Oct. 31, 2024:
- Deputy Cole Smith (Clayton), deputy sheriff with the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department
Technical Review Panel
The governor made three appointments to the new panel, who will serve at the pleasure of the governor:
- John Hack (Lafayette), president of Hack Excavating
- Amanda Lahners (LaPorte), environmental health specialist with the LaPorte County Health Department
- Jason Ravenscroft (Indianapolis), supervisor of the pools, septics, and wells program at the Marion County Public Health Department