INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions.
Commission for Higher Education
The governor made two reappointments to the commission, who will serve until June 30, 2024:
- Dennis Bland (Indianapolis), president of the Center for Leadership Development
- Dan Peterson (Bloomington), vice president of industry and government affairs for Cook Group, Inc.
The governor also made two new appointments to the commission:
- Anne Bowen (Terre Haute), student at Indiana State University, who will serve until June 30, 2022.
- Pepper Mulherin (Evansville), director of external affairs at AT&T, who will serve until June 30, 2023.
Indiana Behavioral Health Commission
The governor made nineteen appointments to the new commission, who will serve until the commission sunsets on Dec. 31, 2022:
- Katy Adams (Evansville), president and CEO of Southwestern Behavioral Healthcare, Inc.
- Sharon Bowman (Muncie), professor and chair of the Department of Counseling Psychology, Social Psychology and Counseling at Ball State University
- Matt Brooks (Indianapolis), president and CEO of the Indiana Council of Community Mental Health Centers, Inc.
- Carrie Cadwell (Westfield), CEO of Four County
- Donna Culley (Evansville), director of child and family services with Southwestern Behavioral Healthcare, Inc.
- Scott Fadness, Mayor of Fishers
- Mimi Gardner (Valparaiso), Chief Behavioral Health and Addictions Officer with HealthLinc
- Timothy Kelly (Indianapolis), medical director of addiction treatment services for Community Health Network and physician with Clearvista Recovery Associates
- Brooke Lawson (Fishers), mental health and school counseling coordinator with Hamilton Southeastern Schools
- Ray Lay (Indianapolis), founder and owner of SMI Enterprises, LLC
- Chase Lyday, Chief of Police with the Avon Community School Corporation
- Tony Maze, lieutenant with the City of Fort Wayne Police Department
- Stephen McCaffrey (Knightstown), president and CEO for Mental Health America of Indiana
- Leah McGrath (Fishers), vice president of public affairs at Knowledge Services
- Christine Negendank (Indianapolis), chief medical officer of adult psychiatry at Adult & Child Health
- Mike Nielsen, Boone County Sheriff
- Katrina Norris (Richmond), executive director of the Indiana State Psychiatric Hospital Network
- Jim Nossett (Brownsburg), physician with Emergency Medicine Specialists, PC
- Barbara Scott (Noblesville), president and CEO of Aspire Indiana Health
Indiana Recycling Market Development Board
The governor made four reappointments to the board, who will serve until July 31, 2024:
- Bruce Burrow (Columbus), assistant sales manager with Rumpke Waste & Recycling Services
- Matt Gratz (Fort Wayne), solid waste/recycling manager with the City of Fort Wayne
- Terry Guerin (Anderson), government affairs professional with Southside Landfill
- Kelly Weger (Fishers), lead service manager of sustainability with the Purdue Manufacturing Extension Partnership
The governor also made four new appointments to the board, who will serve until July 31, 2024:
- Debbie Hackman (Brownstown), executive director of the Jackson County Recycling District
- Craig Lutz (Indianapolis), manager of municipal services for Republic Services
- Andrew Nunan (Crawfordsville), senior operations manager for ERI, Inc.
- Sandy Whitehead (Aurora), director of the Dearborn County Solid Waste Management District