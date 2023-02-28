INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb offered the following statement regarding the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) decision to transport hazardous materials from the East Palestine train derailment to an Indiana facility.
Gov. Holcomb issues statement regarding the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's announcement
