Marshall County business Universal Bearings among those honored
INDIANAPOLIS – On Tuesday, July 21, Governor Eric J. Holcomb awarded 76 Indiana companies and organizations with the Governor’s Century or Half Century Business Award in recognition of each company’s longevity and service to its employees, community and the state.
“It is an honor to recognize Hoosier business leaders who have been creating quality career opportunities for Hoosiers and running their businesses in Indiana for more than 50 or 100 years,” Gov. Holcomb said. “Through a strong dedication to their employees, their businesses and their communities, these companies exemplify the pioneering spirit and perseverance that will keep Indiana on the path to success for centuries to come."
The Governor’s Century and Half Century Business Awards honor Hoosier businesses that have remained in operation for a minimum of 100 or 50 consecutive years and have demonstrated a commitment to community service. More than 1,560 Indiana companies have been recognized during the award's 29-year history.
Century Award honorees for 2020:
• Banner Flower House (Retail): 114 years; Howard County
• Bruns-Gutzwiller Inc. (Construction): 100 years; Ripley County
• Buzzi Unicem USA (Manufacturing): 103 years; Putnam County
• Charley Creek Inn (Hospitality and tourism): 100 years; Wabash County
• G.W. Berkheimer Co. (Wholesale distribution): 100 years; Porter County
• Geisen Funeral Home (Funeral services): 153 years; Lake County
• Gluth Brothers Roofing Company (Trades): 134 years; Lake County
• Hooverwood Living (Health and human services): 118 years; Marion County
• Indiana Furniture (Manufacturing): 115 years; Dubois County
• Indiana Wesleyan University (Higher education): 101 years; Grant County
• Keach & Grove Real Estate (Real estate): 107 years; Lawrence County
• Krempp Lumber Company (Retail): 102 years; Dubois County
• Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service (Funeral services): 128 years; Grant County
• Shelby Funeral Home (Funeral services): 141 years; Fountain County
• Swartz, Retson & Co. (Financial services): 101 years; Lake County
• Wernle Youth & Family Treatment Center (Health and human services): 141 years; Wayne County
Half Century Award honorees for 2020:
• Applacres (Hospitality and tourism): 83 years; Lawrence County
• Afena Federal Credit Union (Financial services): 63 years; Grant County
• Bar-Cons Federal Credit Union (Financial services): 55 years; Bartholomew County
• Blue River Services (Health and human services): 61 years; Harrison County
• Briggs Agency Inc. (Insurance): 74 years; Lake County
• Brown County Playhouse Management (Hospitality and tourism): 71 years; Brown County
• Bryan’s Florist and Greenhouse (Retail): 71 years; Lake County
• CARSTAR Liss Auto Body (Automotive repair): 74 years; Lake County
• Centra Credit Union (Financial services): 80 years; Bartholomew County
• Charleston Metal Products Inc. (Manufacturing): 74 years; DeKalb County
• Cord Bros. (Construction): 69 years; Shelby County
• Dearborn County Federal Credit Union (Financial services): 58 years; Dearborn County
• Decatur County Memorial Hospital (Health care): 98 years; Decatur County
• Deep River Bowmen (Sports and recreation): 58 years; Porter County
• Diamond Valley Federal Credit Union (Financial services): 59 years; Vanderburgh County
• Drake Electric (Trades): 91 years; Shelby County
• ElectriCom (Utility construction): 60 years; Orange County
• Fernbaugh's Diamonds & Fine Jewelry (Retail): 87 years; Cass County
• First Chance Center (Health and human services): 51 years; Orange County
• Functional Devices (Manufacturing): 51 years; Tipton County
• Ginter Realty (Real estate): 55 years; Lake County
• Goelzer Investment Management (Financial services): 51 years; Marion County
• Heritage Federal Credit Union (Financial services): 55 years; Warrick County
• Hobart Animal Clinic (Veterinary services): 66 years; Lake County
• Holiday Drive In Theater (Entertainment): 59 years; Lawrence County
• Hubinger Landscaping (Landscaping): 52 years; Lake County
• Hudson Tool Rental of New Castle (Retail): 51 years; Henry County
• Indiana Members Credit Union (Financial services): 64 years; Marion County
• INOVA Federal (Financial services): 78 years; Elkhart County
• IU Health Bedford Hospital (Health care): 51 years; Lawrence County
• J & L Tool & Machine Inc. (Manufacturing): 52 years; Shelby County
• Jay Petroleum (Oil and gas): 61 years; Jay County
• Johnson's Farm Produce (Agriculture): 63 years; Lake County
• Kellen’s Florist (Retail): 92 years; Lake County
• Korellis Roofing (Construction/Trades): 60 years; Lake County
• Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute (Health care): 52 years; Porter County
• Larry's Barber Shop (Trades): 52 years; Lake County
• Malcomb's Barber & Beauty Salon (Trades): 55 years; Jennings County
• Mellon Tax Service (Financial services): 88 years; Lake County
• Miller-Eads Company (Trades): 51 years; Marion County
• Monroe Pest Control (Pest control): 92 years; Lake County
• Monticello Spring Corporation (Manufacturing): 50 years; White County
• Music Vendors Inc. (Retail): 74 years; Lake County
• Palmer Trucks (Transportation and logistics): 55 years; Marion County
• Parke Clinic (Health care): 53 years; Parke County
• Patti's All-American (Sports and recreation): 51 years; Lake County
• Paul Heuring Motors (Automotive sales): 76 years; Lake County
• Rauch (Health and human services): 67 years; Floyd County
• Raytheon Technologies (Defense): 78 years; Marion County
• Rohder Machine & Tool (Manufacturing): 52 years; Lake County
• Sapper's Market & Greenhouses (Retail): 77 years; Lake County
• Shireman Construction (Construction): 63 years; Harrison County
• Southern Indiana Resource Solutions (Health and human services): 52 years; Warrick County
• Stokes & Housel CPAs (Financial services): 52 years; Lawrence County
• Thermwood Corporation (Manufacturing): 51 years; Spencer County
• Tri-Electronics (Security integration): 58 years; Lake County
• Tudor Floors & More Carpet One (Retail): 51 years; Porter County
• United Way of Grant County (Health and human services): 91 years; Grant County
• Universal Bearings (Manufacturing): 61 years; Marshall County
• Van's Industrial, Inc. (Construction/Trades): 56 years; Lake County
The Governor's Century and Half Century Business Awards ceremony, which was scheduled to occur in spring 2020, was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. This year's award recipients will be invited to participate in the 2021 ceremony.
