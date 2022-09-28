INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb will lead an economic development trip to Germany and Switzerland next week joined by Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and other officials from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation. They will be departing Indiana on Sunday, Oct. 2. This trip will further business development discussions in future-focused industries in Indiana, advance the state’s medical device ecosystem, and engage key actors within the global energy transition.
featured popular top story
Gov. Holcomb Heads to Europe to Enhance Life Sciences, Innovation-Focused Industry Growth
Tags
James Master
Managing Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Gov. Holcomb Heads to Europe to Enhance Life Sciences, Innovation-Focused Industry Growth
- Pioneer tops Triton in HNAC headliner
- Two Former Starke County Detectives Indicted by Grand Jury
- Jordan: State awards over $237k to increase safety in Marshall County schools
- Culver shuts out Marquette
- Bremen run game, INTs lead to win over Glenn
- Today is Hunger Action Day
- JGSC superintendent alerts parents of attempted grabbing
Most Popular
Articles
- Two Former Starke County Detectives Indicted by Grand Jury
- JGSC superintendent alerts parents of attempted grabbing
- “Create Change” Concert to benefit Ollie Gauthier
- Bremen run game, INTs lead to win over Glenn
- Jordan: State awards over $237k to increase safety in Marshall County schools
- LaPaz hires full-time police officer
- The 7-foot apple pie: Nappanee’s 40+ year-old tradition continues
- Justyn Wade sworn in to Plymouth Fire Department
- Today is Hunger Action Day
- Lady Dragons score enough to down Lady Lancers
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.