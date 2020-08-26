INDIANA — Stage 4.5 of the Back on Track Indiana Plan, which was originally set to expire on Thursday, August 27, has been extended once again.
During the State’s virtual COVID-19 update on Wednesday, August 26, Governor Eric Holcomb announced that Hoosier counties will remain in Stage 4.5 for through Friday, September 25. The state mask mandate has also been extended for about another month.
Gov. Holcomb added that there will be no changes in capacity restrictions for restaurants, bars, and entertainment venues.
Currently, in Stage 4.5 , restaurants with dining room service may operate at up to 75 percent capacity as long as social distancing is observed and establishments with bar seating are allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity, with social distancing in place. Employers are asked to use tools to screen employees daily and all employees are required to wear face coverings.
For more reminders about what this stage entails, click the following link: