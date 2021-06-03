INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb today announced two more judicial appointments.
Marshall County Superior Court
The governor named Matthew Sarber as his appointment to the new Marshall County Superior Court, set to begin on July 1, 2021.
Sarber has served as Deputy Prosecutor with the Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office since 2016. He previously served as a public defender in Marshall County and in private practice.
He earned an undergraduate degree from Manchester University and a law degree from Valparaiso University School of Law.
Wayne County Circuit Court
The governor named April Drake as his appointment to the Wayne County Circuit Court.
Drake has served as Deputy Prosecutor with the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office since 2011 and has been Chief Deputy since 2016. She previously served as a public defender and in private practice.
She earned an undergraduate degree from Georgetown College and a law degree from Indiana University Mauer School of Law.
Sarber and Drake will be sworn in on dates to be determined.