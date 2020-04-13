INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced Friday a taskforce to plan, administer and account for federal relief funds the state of Indiana receives from the CARES Act.
Indiana’s Economic Relief and Recovery Team will be chaired by Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Cris Johnston and Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger.
A committee of business leaders with extensive public service background will advise the chairs.
- Al Hubbard, former economic policy advisor and director of the National Economic Council for President George W. Bush
- Luke Kenley, former Indiana state senator
- Ryan Kitchell, former OMB director
- Kristin Marcuccilli, Indiana Economic Development Corporation board member
- Becky Skillman, former lieutenant governor
