PLYMOUTH – There will be a caucus of Marshall County Republican Party members on Tuesday to pick a new official for the Town of Argos.
Argos Town Council at-Large member Dylan Colburn has resigned from the board, according to radio station Max 98.3.
Marshall County Republican Party Chair Dave Holmes said Colburn resigned because he moved out of the district.
The caucus will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Marshall County Republican Party Headquarters, 117 Water St., Plymouth.
Holmes said the caucus will involve the Republican precinct committee people for Walnut and Green townships.
It is unclear if anyone has filed to replace Colburn, who could not be reached late last week.
Holmes said last week that no one had yet contacted him to express interest in filling the Argos council seat.
“Nobody has called me, but they may have filed with the (Marshall County) clerk,” he said.