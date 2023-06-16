On June 14, 2023 at 11:12 p.m. a Plymouth Police Officer observed a vehicle with its lights on behind the Park Side Mini-Mart at 1717 N Michigan St. The Officer then pulled in behind the vehicle and observed two subjects inside the vehicle and one standing outside the vehicle. All three subjects were identified and after the initial investigation the driver of the vehicle was identified as Isaiah Good. Upon further investigation, Good was placed under arrest for Operation While Intoxicated with a BAC above .15% with Endangerment, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of Marijuana and a Schedule II Drug. Roth was placed under arrest for Public Intoxication. Both Good and Roth were transported to the Marshall County Jail. The third subject was released from the scene.
hot
Good and Roth arrested behind Parkside Mini-Mart
- Content Provided
-
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
- Plymouth Police Department
- Good
- Roth
- Good - Arrested For Operation While Intoxicated With A Bac Above .15% With Endangernment, Unlawful Possessions Of A Firearm, And Possession Of Marijuana And A Schedule Ii Drug
- Roth - Arrested For Public Intoxication
- Law
- Criminal Law
- Crime
- Police
- Security And Public Safety
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Post 27 glides to win over Portage Post 430
- Eastern student Juan Baltazar Tapia of Nappanee recognizes for academic excellence in spring, 2023
- Rowe arrested on Warrant
- Odonnell arrested for Warrant
- Good and Roth arrested behind Parkside Mini-Mart
- Sallee arrested for Outstanding Warrant
- Laforme-Harpel arrested for multiple charges
- Woodward booked for Domestic Battery Warrant
Most Popular
Articles
- Hoover arrested during traffic stop; K-9 Officer Castor detected narcotics
- Martinez Gonzalez arrested on multiple charges
- Nifong arrested on multiple charges
- Crash News Release from Marshall County Sheriff’s Department
- Buck arrested for Operating a Vehicle with a BAC of .15% or greater
- Bryant, Garcia and Larimore arrested during investigation
- Matos arrested for Battery Resulting in Bodily Injury and Strangulation
- Marshall County Sheriff’s Department accident report
- Quintana-Romero arrested for OWI
- Good and Roth arrested behind Parkside Mini-Mart
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.