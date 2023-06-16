On June 14, 2023 at 11:12 p.m. a Plymouth Police Officer observed a vehicle with its lights on behind the Park Side Mini-Mart at 1717 N Michigan St. The Officer then pulled in behind the vehicle and observed two subjects inside the vehicle and one standing outside the vehicle. All three subjects were identified and after the initial investigation the driver of the vehicle was identified as Isaiah Good.  Upon further investigation, Good was placed under arrest for Operation While Intoxicated with a BAC above .15% with Endangerment, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of Marijuana and a Schedule II Drug. Roth was placed under arrest for Public Intoxication. Both Good and Roth were transported to the Marshall County Jail. The third subject was released from the scene. 