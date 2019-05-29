TOLEDO, Ohio — A Plymouth teen critically injured in a Memorial Day collision remained hospitalized Wednesday.
Meanwhile, a GoFundMe account, https://www.gofundme.com/f/simone-nunez-children-isabel-erik-and-selia, has been set up to collect donations for the family.
Erik Nunez, 15, remained in critical condition Wednesday and in a medically induced coma at the University of Toledo Medical Center, according to the GoFundMe page.
Erik’s sisters, 9-year-old Selia and Isabella, 18, are staying at the Ronald McDonald House near the hospital with their grandparents, according to the website.
The children’s parents, Refugio Elisandro Nunez-Pena, 39, and Simone D. Nunez, 42, were killed in a collision along the Ohio Turnpike near Archbold, Ohio, on Monday.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol previously said Nunez-Pena was driving a 2015 Ford F-250 westbound on the Ohio Turnpike at about 4:10 p.m. when the pickup was struck head-on by an eastbound 2017 Peterbuilt semi-tractor trailer driven by Kenneth E. Trowbridge 29, of South Bend.
Trowbridge was also pronounced dead at the scene, according to Ohio authorities.
Erik Nunez, a passenger in the pickup, suffered critical injuries and was flown to Toledo Medical Center.
Ohio officials said Trowbridge crossed the median for an unknown reason, striking Nunez-Pena’s pickup.
Debris from the median struck a third vehicle, a 2013 Volvo semi-tractor trailer driven by Allen Schlabach, 61, of Killbuck, in the windshield area. He was not injured.
The box trailer from Trowbridge’s semi became unhitched and overturned and continued eastbound in the westbound lanes, according to Ohio State Police.
A fourth vehicle, a westbound 2017 Kia Sorento driven by Isabella tried avoiding the trailer, but it struck the rear passenger side of the sport-utility vehicle.
Two passengers in Isabella’s SUV, Trevor Fisher, 19, of Plymouth, and Selia, suffered minor injuries. Both were taken to Toledo Medical Center.
Isabella was not injured in the crash.
The GoFundMe page’s goal was to raise $10,000. As of late Wednesday, more than $18,500 had been raised. While the goal has been met, organizers continue to accept donations to help the children.