On May 17th, 2023 at approximately 10:15 p.m., Marshall County Central Dispatch advised of a reported reckless driver traveling east on US 30, approaching Plymouth. Marshall County Dispatch informed Plymouth Police officers that the caller was following the suspect vehicle, later identified as a 2023 Jeep Wrangler, as it traveled south on Oak Road before turning east onto Pidco Drive. The suspect vehicle was soon reported to be driving south on the railroad tracks that parallel Broadway Street. Officers located the suspect vehicle at the corner of Broadway and Harrison Street.  The driver of the 2023 Jeep was identified as 67 year old Alan Glombicki of Houston, Texas. Glombicki was investigated for operating while intoxicated and suspected to be operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of more than three times the legal limit. Glombicki was taken into custody and lodged at the Marshall County Jail for Operating While Intoxicated, Operating While Intoxicated-Endangering, Operating While Intoxicated - over .15, and Driving on the Right of Way of Railroad Property.    

Tags

Recommended for you