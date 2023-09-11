On Saturday, September 9, 2023 at approximately 4:55 a.m., a Marshall County Sheriff's Deputy Haygood conducted a traffic stop on 16th Road, just west of Thorn Road. While speaking to the driver, Evan Jackson- Boys, Deputy Haygood noticed potential signs of impairment. Ultimately, Evan was transported to the Marshall County Jail where he received a certified breath test. The results from his test revealed he was higher than the legal limit. Evan was booked in to the Marshall County Jail and given a Court date of October 10, 2023. He is currently faces charges of Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated - Endangering, which is a $1,500.00 Bond.
Girard and Jackson-Boys arrested following traffic stop
