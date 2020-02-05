BREMEN — Riley Gilmer, the Distinguished Young Woman of Bremen Class of 2020, will be participating in the Distinguished Women of Indiana 2020 Program beginning Sunday, Feb. 9. Taking place in Kokomo, the week will culminate with preliminary showcases on Thursday, Feb. 13 and Friday, Feb. 14. beginning at 7 p.m. The Final Showcase will take place on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. All showcases will be open to the public and will be held in Havens Auditorium at IU Kokomo.
Riley will be participating alongside 24 other young women from around the state in hopes of receiving approximately $28,000 in cash scholarship.
Riley showcased her talents in the Distinguished Young Women of Bremen Program this past August at Bremen High School. The local program included 10 other young women from the senior class. A total of $4,000 in cash scholarships were awarded.
For all DYW showcases, judging criteria is devised in order to evaluate the qualities and characteristics which the DYW Program believes every young woman should strive to possess.
Evaluation criteria is based on the areas of Scholastics, Interview, Talent, Fitness and Self Expression. The evolution structure allows for several young ladies participating to achieve different categories of scholarship awards. The Distinguished Young Women Program is a not-for-profit organization comprised of volunteers and local community support.
Distinguished Young Women is more than simply a generous scholarship program; It has served as a platform for many bright and talented girls to grow into successful women. Formerly called America’s Junior miss, Distinguished Young Women changed it’s name in 2010 to differentiate itself from “beauty pageants.” Past participants include journalist Diane Sawyer, IBM executive and computer scientist Linda Rutledge Debridge, and actresses Mary Gran, Debra Messing and Kim Bassinger.
Since it started in 1958, Distinguished Young Women has impacted the lives of more than 770,000 young women. The mission is to empower high school young women by providing scholarship opportunities, developing self-confidence and teaching crucial life skills needed for success in college and beyond. National sponsors include Mobile County, City of Mobile, Barbara
Barrington Jones Family Foundation, Alabama Power Foundation, Master Boat Builders, Wintzell’s Oyster House, Encore Rehabilitation, Regions Financial Corporation, Evonik, Jostens and Alabama Media Group.
For more information about Distinguished Young Women, contact Tara Principe, National Headquarters Marketing and Communications Director, at 251-438-3621 or Tara@DistinguishedYW.org or visit www.DistinguishedYW.org