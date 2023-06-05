On June 1, 2023 a traffic stop was initiated by a Plymouth Police Detective on a car being driven by Joseph P. Gerber II. Gerber II had several active warrants through three counties. Gerber II was taken in to custody and transported to the Marshall County Jail.
hot
Gerber II taken in to custody on Warrants
- Content Provided
-
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Young, Colleagues introduce bill to support ag education programs at community colleges
- Fernando arrested for Operating without a License
- Gerber II taken in to custody on Warrants
- Congressman Yakym votes for HALT Fentanyl Act
- Hall's Kizer Award is a family affair
- Young recognizes Hoosier students who completed spring internship
- Odonnell arrested for trespassing after being served no trespass order
- Allen arrested on multiple charges
Most Popular
Articles
- Accident Report provided by Marshall County Sheriff’s Department
- DeMask processed for Domestic Battery in the Presence of a Child less than 16 years old
- Odonnell arrested for trespassing after being served no trespass order
- Buck arrested for OWI - BAC .15% or more, OWI - Endangering
- Maricle, Reese, and Wearley arrested on multiple charges
- Allen arrested on multiple charges
- Quinn Jr. arrested for Criminal Trespassing and Public Intoxication
- Heckaman arrested for OWI-ACE .15 or more
- Haggerty taken in to custody for Felony Warrant
- Young, Rubio reintroduce bill to sanction enablers of Palestinian terrorist groups
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.