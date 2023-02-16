MARSHALL COUNTY — On Wednesday, February 15th, 2023 at approximately 9:45 PM, Marshall County Officer Wozniak initiated a traffic stop on a white 2022 Dodge van in the area of US 31 and 17th Road. During the investigation, the officer detected the odor of marijuana from inside the vehicle. A vehicle search was completed and the officer located a small amount of marijuana and a handgun. The driver of the vehicle, Tim C. Jallah, age 27, of Atlanta, Georgia, was found to have a nationwide extradition warrant out of Georgia. He was taken to the Marshall County Jail for serious violent Felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana and would be held on his warrant for another agency.
hot
Georgia man arrested on Nationwide Extradition Warrant
- Content Provided
-
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Georgia man arrested on Nationwide Extradition Warrant
- Norris Farm awarded Marshall County Centennial Farm designation
- China threatens US entities over downing of balloon
- Culver Elementary School presents STEAM Expo
- Penn overwhelms Pilgrims for win
- Wall Street slumps after inflation cools by less than hoped
- This Homemade Conspiracy wins
- Purdue Extension offering Milk alternative class
Most Popular
Articles
- Elkhart County Sheriff’s detectives seek help in finding missing child: silver alert issued
- Warrant Service issued on Davidson
- Accident Investigation
- Indiana Senator Mike Bohacek discusses Senate Bill 4
- The bell heads back to Argos
- White booked and charged on several counts
- Tickets on sale now for Dancing with the Stars 2023
- Gov. Holcomb makes appointments to various boards and commissions
- LaPaz Lions Learn about New LaVille Culinary Arts Program
- Argos forces No. 6 to go OT in regional
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.