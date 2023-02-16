MARSHALL COUNTY — On Wednesday, February 15th, 2023 at approximately 9:45 PM, Marshall County Officer Wozniak initiated a traffic stop on a white 2022 Dodge van in the area of US 31 and 17th Road. During the investigation, the officer detected the odor of marijuana from inside the vehicle. A vehicle search was completed and the officer located a small amount of marijuana and a handgun. The driver of the vehicle, Tim C. Jallah, age 27, of Atlanta, Georgia, was found to have a nationwide extradition warrant out of Georgia. He was taken to the Marshall County Jail for serious violent Felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana and would be held on his warrant for another agency.

