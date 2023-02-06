Average gasoline prices in Indiana have fallen 8.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.24/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,271 stations in Indiana. Prices in Indiana are  unchanged versus a month ago and stand 11.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 5.2 cents in the last week and stands at $4.60 per gallon.

