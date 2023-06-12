Kurt W. Garner was presented the Daughters of the American Revolution Historic Preservation Medal Award by Indiana DAR State Regent, Cheryl Baxter and Indiana DAR State Historian and Tippecanoe River-Wythougan Chapter Regent, Cheryl Ball at the Indiana Daughters of the American Revolution 122nd Annual State Conference Banquet on May 20 at Indianapolis.
Garner presented with DAR Historic Preservation Medal Award
