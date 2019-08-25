KNOX -- Dog of the Week: Lilah
Lilah is an Australian Cattle Dog of medium build. She is one year old.
Cat of the Week: Garlic
Garlic is a domestic medium haired feline. He is 12 weeks old. Garlic is said to be friendly and sweet.
If you are interested in Lilah, Garlic or any other pet call the dedicated staff at the Starke County Humane Society immediately.
Interested parties should call the shelter at 574-896-5060 to insure that contact is made.
The hours of the shelter are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST.
If there is no answer please leave a message and they will return it.