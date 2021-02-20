MARSHALL COUNTY — A request to for a variance of use to allow a game reserve was tabled at February’s meeting of the Marshall County Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA).
Dan Falk requested the variance of use for his property located at 16641 2B Rd in Walkerton.
Plan Director Ty Adley presented the findings of fact to the board. The first finding stated that the approval of the proposal may be injurious to the public health, safety, and general welfare. The second finding stated that the use and value of adjacent properties may be effected depending on the amount of use from the property. The third finding stated that the existing ordinance does not have development standards or similar uses for the proposal. The fourth finding stated that since the ordinance doesn’t specify information similar to the proposal, this would “be identified a hardship to require a variance.” The fifth finding stated that the comprehensive plan does not make reference to game reserves or similar uses.
Based on the information provided, the planning staff recommended tabling the proposal in order to have items addressed. Those items include an operational site plan, what animals would be available, what kinds of firearms would be used, how will the safety of the consumers and those that live around the property be addressed, and hours and dates of operation. The Technical Review Committee also recommended to table the request.
The amount of land that Falk is wanting to use for the game reserve is about 132 acres. When asked what types of animals that would be inside the reserve, he stated “anything permissible by the state” which could include white tail deer, sheep, and goats.
Falk was also asked if he had a site plan. He stated that he just had a fence currently. “I don’t know what I’ll do in the future,” said Falk adding that he would have to come back for additional permitting should he want to add a lodge or a cabin.
When he was asked about what type of firearms would be allowed, Falk replied anything legal by the State of Indiana.
When the public hearing was opened, the public weighed in on whether or not this request be approved.
There were seven people that had concerns regarding the request. There was no one from the public that spoke in favor of the request.
“I feel like there’s more information that could be provided to the board,” said Board Member Matt Miller.
The rest of the board shared the same concern about wanting to see an actual business and site plan. There were additional concerns about whether the hunters would be restricted to shooting into the property or out toward the neighboring properties.
The board voted unanimously to table the request until such a time that Falk can provide a site plan.