On the evening of July 29th, 2023 at approximately 11 p.m., a Plymouth Officer was traveling east on Jefferson Street, approaching Third Street, when a subject was seen crawling on the edge of the roadway. Plymouth Police Officers stopped to assist and evaluate the subject who was later identified as Oscar Gama-Barrios, 47 of Plymouth. The subject was found to be highly intoxicated and was transported to the St. Joseph Hospital to be see by medical staff.  Oscar was then transported to the Marshall County Jail for public intoxication.   

