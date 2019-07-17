MARSHALL COUNTY – Independence Day is behind us, but for Peggy Gantz, the fireworks haven’t quit. The Marshall County resident came before the County Commissioners during the Monday meeting asking the board for a possible restriction concerning the use of fireworks.
“This has been going on for years,” Gantz began. It seems her neighbors tend to launch fireworks throughout the entire summer, not just in celebration of the Fourth of July. “This goes on all summer long… this goes on. Throughout the week and sometimes they’ll (her neighbors) shoot fireworks off three nights out of the week. Sometimes four nights out of the week all summer long.”
To make matters worse, according to Gantz the display of neighborhood fireworks isn’t done in one bout. “Maybe they’ll wait five or ten minutes then shoot another one off.”
Gantz and her husband retire for the night around 10 p.m. Unfortunately for the couple, sleep is blasted away by the unwanted nuisance.
“It gets kind of annoying,” she said.
This continued disturbance led Gantz to inquire about the county ordinance concerning fireworks. after finding no answer when asking the Sheriff’s Department, Gantz was directed to the County auditor’s office. Though Gantz didn’t find what she was looking for at the office, she did find something else out.
“Let me tell you about the women over there. They are fantastic. We went on a Monday morning; they were all in a good mood. They were there to help us. and the service these days are something else. I mean, those women were on it.”
Gantz went on to say that she left the auditor’s office with no answer regarding the ordinance, but she did leave with a promise that she’d have her answer by the end of the day.
“Later on she called me and she said ‘Peggy, there is no ordinance for Marshall County for fireworks.’ and she said, ‘what they do, they kind of go with what the state has and the state is, actually, next to nothing.’ You can shoot fireworks off all year long. Every day, and every night. all year,” Gantz said. She did add that there was a time stipulation on when you can fire them.
according to Indiana Code 22-11-14-6, fireworks may be used before 11 p.m. If it’s a holiday or Dec. 31, the time is extended to midnight. They may not be used before 9 a.m.
Gantz asked the commissioners to consider creating a stronger ordinance that would put tighter time limits on the usage of fireworks.
“We have ordinances on everything. Why isn’t there an ordinance on fireworks?” She asked.
The commissioners clarified that while the county may not have an ordinance regarding fireworks, the City of Plymouth does. They were not sure about the other towns. Gantz replied that the people that live in the rest of the county should have some protection against overly used fireworks.
“a lot of the times we would get up and shut our windows and turn on the air conditioner to try and keep it (the noise) down a little bit,” she said. Gantz also reminded the commissioners that she had no problem with neighbors celebrating the recent holiday with fireworks.
“I know that there has to be other people like ourselves that’s just kind of, put up with it. and if it was you guys (the commissioners), would you like it? I don’t think so. I think you’d get tired of it too,” she said.
Commissioner Mike Delp asked Gantz if she had spoken with her neighbors about the commotion. Gantz replied that she hadn’t. She reasoned that she prefers to go to the authorities rather than her neighbors.
“I probably think you should talk with your neighbor about it and see if they’re neighborly about it,” stated Commissioner Delp.
While the commissioner wasn’t against looking into a fireworks ordinance, he was hesitant about it. “There’s a lot of people that say today, ‘well don’t restrict what I can do. We have too many ordinances and too many rules.’ and so, I’m not against it. I’m not saying I won’t go for what you’re doing. I just wondered if you had asked your neighbor politely to not do that. and to me, that would be the first step in Mike Delp’s book,” stated the commissioner.
Commissioner Stan Klotz suggested that this matter should be addressed by the county Plan Commission.
While the commissioners didn’t give a definitive answer to her plea, they did pledge to research the issue and look into the matter.