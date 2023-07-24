On July 20, 2023 at approximately 05:50 a.m. Officers with Plymouth Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. Danny Funez Canales, 28, of Plymouth, IN was found to be operating the vehicle.  During the investigation it was found that Danny had never obtained a driver's license.  He was arrested and transported to the Marshall County Jail where he was lodged for Operating a Vehicle without ever receiving a License. 

