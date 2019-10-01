PLYMOUTH – An Akron woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison recently after she was discovered with about a half pound of methamphetamine in her purse in January 2018.
The Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office charged Samantha R. Shepherd, 29, with conspiracy to deal meth, dealing meth and possession of meth.
Marshall Superior Court I Judge Robert Bowen sentenced Shepherd on Aug. 29 to two decades behind bars after she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to deal meth, a Level 2 felony punishable by 10 to 30 years if convicted.
The average sentence is 17.5 years.
As part of a plea agreement with the prosecutor’s office, the remaining charges were dismissed.
According to court documents:
Indiana State Police Trooper Lucas Bowyer spotted a 2003 Jeep commit moving violations while traveling southbound on U.S. 31 near U.S. 6 on Jan. 3, 2018.
Trooper Jesse Reason pulled the Jeep over near 5A Road. Bowyer knew that Shepherd’s home had been the subject of a search warrant in December 2017 that turned up about three-quarters of a pound of meth, 12 firearms, including two that were sawed-off shotguns.
Suspicious, troopers used a police canine to walk around the Jeep. The police dog determined there were drugs in the vehicle.
During a search of the Jeep, troopers discovered a little more than six ounces of meth inside a purse in the vehicle’s rear passenger compartment
Troopers also found 40-50 “glass smoking devices” inside a box sent from China, according to court papers.
When Shepherd was arrested, she was out on bond stemming from her December 2017 arrest for allegedly dealing meth.
Prosecutors in Fulton County charged her with dealing meth, having meth, maintaining a common nuisance and having marijuana.
That case has not yet been resolved.
Bowen ordered her Marshall County sentence to be served consecutively to Fulton County case, which is scheduled for a pretrial conference in late October.
Bowen also said Shepherd will be considered for a sentence modification after she has served five years. She must also have successfully completed an Indiana Department of Correction substance abuse program and not have committed any conduct violations while incarcerated.