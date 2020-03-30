Direct support professionals are needed to provide critical care for older Hoosiers and those with disabilities. And child care providers are needed to care for children of first responders, health care and other essential workers, so the rest of us can stay safe and healthy.
The Family and Social Services Administration is working to link Hoosiers willing to serve Hoosiers with these available opportunities. Here’s a video featuring FSSA Secretary Jennifer Sullivan and Division of Workforce Development Commissioner Fred Payne with more on the importance of these critical Hoosiers who serve Hoosiers.
If you are interested in serving Hoosiers, please click here, fill out the form and we will do our best to connect you with opportunities.
Thank you for your interest in serving Hoosiers!